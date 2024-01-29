Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Phelps, left a radar airfield and weather supervisor, and Senior Airman Joshua Hiller, a RAWS specialist, both with the 62d Operations Support Squadron lower the FMQ19 Weather Sensor down to inspect it for damage at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 1, 2024. RAWS manages air traffic systems, warning radar systems, navigational aids and weather equipment radios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|02.01.2024
|02.02.2024 18:17
|8222665
|240201-F-TT585-1073
|6048x4024
|2.81 MB
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|6
|1
