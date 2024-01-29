U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Hiller, a radar airfield and weather systems specialist with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, communicates with his airfield operations flight counterparts after an inspection of the FMQ19 Weather Sensor for damage at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 1, 2024. The RAWS team falls under the airfield operations flight comprised of air traffic control, airfield management and RAWS, each play a crucial role in the success of the 62d Airlift Wing's mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.02.2024 18:17 Photo ID: 8222662 VIRIN: 240201-F-TT585-1106 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.01 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.