Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Phelps, a radar airfield and weather systems supervisor with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, inspects a Selex Localizer, an instrument that helps aircraft land on the runway by lining them up to the center line, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 1, 2024. RAWS manages air traffic systems, warning radar systems, navigational aids and weather equipment radios.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)

