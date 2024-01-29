U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Phelps, a radar airfield and weather systems supervisor with the 62d Operations Support Squadron, inspects a Selex Localizer, an instrument that helps aircraft land on the runway by lining them up to the center line, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 1, 2024. RAWS manages air traffic systems, warning radar systems, navigational aids and weather equipment radios.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2024 18:17
|Photo ID:
|8222664
|VIRIN:
|240201-F-TT585-1014
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Airfield operations flight maintains safety from all angles [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Colleen Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
