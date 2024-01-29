Aerial Refueling the B-52

A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida performs aerial refueling with a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, over the Southern United States, Jan. 30, 2024. The mission of the 11th Bomber Squadron is to provide frontline units with the highest quality B-52 aviators capable of maintaining the highest standards of conduct and performance required to assume the nation’s special trust and responsibility for the world’s most powerful weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

