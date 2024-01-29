Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Refueling the B-52 [Image 6 of 15]

    Aerial Refueling the B-52

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Mrazik, 6th Operations Group commander, performs a pre-flight checklist, Jan. 30, 2024, on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The 6th OG is responsible for planning and executing global aerial refueling and specialized missions for US and allied combat and support aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 11:07
    Photo ID: 8219739
    VIRIN: 240130-F-WT071-1006
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    This work, Aerial Refueling the B-52 [Image 15 of 15], by SrA Jessica Do, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-52
    KC-135
    Bomber
    AMC
    AFGSC
    6ARW

