Aerial Refueling the B-52

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, performs an emergency disconnect maneuver from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, during an aerial refueling exercise over the Southern United States, Jan. 30, 2024. The mission of the 11th Bomber Squadron is to provide frontline units with the highest quality B-52 aviators capable of maintaining the highest standards of conduct and performance required to assume the nation’s special trust and responsibility for the world’s most powerful weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

