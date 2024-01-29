Aerial Refueling the B-52

A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 11th Bomb Squadron, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, prepares for aerial refueling from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, over the Southern United States, Jan. 30, 2024. The mission of the 11th Bomb Squadron is to provide frontline units with the highest quality B-52 aviators capable of maintaining the highest standards of conduct and performance required to assume the nation’s special trust and responsibility for the world’s most powerful weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

