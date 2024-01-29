Aerial Refueling the B-52

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mercedes Austin, 91st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, provides aerial refueling to a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, over the Southern United States, Jan. 30, 2024. The KC-135 is a long-range tanker aircraft capable of refueling a variety of other aircraft in mid-air, anywhere in the world and under any weather condition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 11:07
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, US
