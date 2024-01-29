Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aerial Refueling the B-52 [Image 10 of 15]

    Aerial Refueling the B-52

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, performs an emergency disconnect maneuver from a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill AFB, Florida, during an aerial refueling exercise over the Southern United States, Jan. 30, 2024. The mission of the 11th Bomber Squadron is to provide frontline units with the highest quality B-52 aviators capable of maintaining the highest standards of conduct and performance required to assume the nation’s special trust and responsibility for the world’s most powerful weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Do)

    B-52
    KC-135
    Bomber
    AMC
    AFGSC
    6ARW

