406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Zimmer, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, follows his MWD, Mindi, as she approaches a house during a demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. The capability demonstration was part of a base visit from Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, to meet with and recognize deployed service members in Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE