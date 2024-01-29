Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201 [Image 6 of 6]

    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Harley Zimmer, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, follows his MWD, Mindi, as she approaches a house during a demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. The capability demonstration was part of a base visit from Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, to meet with and recognize deployed service members in Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:47
    Photo ID: 8219136
    VIRIN: 240127-F-SV792-1020
    Resolution: 4870x3247
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 406 AEW command chief visits AB 201 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201
    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201
    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201
    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201
    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201
    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    k9
    air base 201
    406 AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT