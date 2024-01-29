U.S. Air Force military working dog handlers assigned to the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and MWD, Mindi, subdue a subject during a demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. The capability demonstration was part of a base visit from Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, who met with deployed personnel in Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 03:47
|Photo ID:
|8219132
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-SV792-1029
|Resolution:
|3143x2514
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 406 AEW command chief visits AB 201 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
