406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

U.S. Air Force military working dog handlers assigned to the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron and MWD, Mindi, subdue a subject during a demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. The capability demonstration was part of a base visit from Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, who met with deployed personnel in Niger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE