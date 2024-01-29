U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, right, listens to a mission briefing from Staff Sgt. Anthony Crooms, 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, during his visit to Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. During Braxton’s visit, he met with various units across the installation, received operations briefs and recognized top performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:47 Photo ID: 8219131 VIRIN: 240127-F-SV792-1008 Resolution: 3252x2235 Size: 3.19 MB Location: AIR BASE 201, NE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 406 AEW command chief visits AB 201 [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Rose Gudex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.