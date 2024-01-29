406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, speaks to members of the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron after a military working dog demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. Braxton and other members of the 406th AEW command team met with various units across the installation, received operations briefings and showed support to deployed troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)
Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
Date Posted:
|02.01.2024 03:47
Location:
|AIR BASE 201, NE
