406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

U.S. Air Force military working dog Mindi, assigned to the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, lies next to her handler following a demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. The capability demonstration was held for members of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership team at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, who visited to show support to deployed troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

