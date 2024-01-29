Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201 [Image 4 of 6]

    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force military working dog Mindi, assigned to the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, lies next to her handler following a demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. The capability demonstration was held for members of the 406th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership team at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, who visited to show support to deployed troops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.01.2024 03:47
    Location: AIR BASE 201, NE
    MWD
    k9
    air base 201
    406 AEW

