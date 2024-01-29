406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, far right, and members of the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, observe as 409th ESFS military working dog, Mindi, searching a culvert during a capability demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. Braxton visited with members at Air Base 201 to show appreciation for their hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.01.2024 Location: AIR BASE 201, NE by TSgt Rose Gudex