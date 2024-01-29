Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201 [Image 3 of 6]

    406 AEW command chief visits AB 201

    AIR BASE 201, NIGER

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ted Braxton, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, far right, and members of the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, observe as 409th ESFS military working dog, Mindi, searching a culvert during a capability demonstration at Air Base 201, Niger, Jan. 27, 2024. Braxton visited with members at Air Base 201 to show appreciation for their hard work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rose Gudex)

    MWD
    k9
    air base 201
    406 AEW

