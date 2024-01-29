Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 8 of 8]

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Staff delegates gather to receive a flightline tour and mission briefing on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. During the visit, members of the staff delegate were briefed on the current threats in the region and the installation's mission of conducting combat operations to provide protection for national interests within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

