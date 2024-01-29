Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 5 of 8]

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Maj. Tyler Keener, 19th Fighter Squadron direction of operations for the Hawaii Air National Guard, delivers an F-22 mission briefing to congressional staff delegates on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. Through the help of congressional delegations, Air Force units across Pacific Air Forces are able to secure funding to project airpower alongside Allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 22:44
    Photo ID: 8218847
    VIRIN: 240126-F-EA289-1291
    Resolution: 3485x2208
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders
    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders
    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders
    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders
    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders
    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders
    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders
    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT