Maj. Tyler Keener, 19th Fighter Squadron direction of operations for the Hawaii Air National Guard, delivers an F-22 mission briefing to congressional staff delegates on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. Through the help of congressional delegations, Air Force units across Pacific Air Forces are able to secure funding to project airpower alongside Allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 22:44
|Photo ID:
|8218847
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-EA289-1291
|Resolution:
|3485x2208
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
