Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders

Maj. Tyler Keener, 19th Fighter Squadron direction of operations for the Hawaii Air National Guard, delivers an F-22 mission briefing to congressional staff delegates on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. Through the help of congressional delegations, Air Force units across Pacific Air Forces are able to secure funding to project airpower alongside Allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

