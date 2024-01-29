Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders

Maj. Tyler Keener, 19th Fighter Squadron direction of operations for the Hawaii Air National Guard, delivers an F-22 mission briefing to congressional staff delegates on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. During the visit, senior leaders within Pacific Air Forces and the 15th Wing briefed staff delegates on current threats in the region and provided details of examples of how PACAF projects airpower to ensure peace and stability within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

