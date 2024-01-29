Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 7 of 8]

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Staff delegates gather for a group photo on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. The tour provided the STAFFDELs with a comprehensive understanding of the installation’s mission and capabilities it provides in order to enable, employ and project combat power within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 22:44
    Photo ID: 8218849
    VIRIN: 240126-F-EA289-1353
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

