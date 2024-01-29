15th Wing Commander, Col. Michele Lo Bianco, briefs a team of staff delegates on 15th Wing capabilities on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. The tour enabled Pacific Air Forces and 15th Wing senior leaders an opportunity to effectively communicate their mission and articulate specific military needs to Congress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 22:44
|Photo ID:
|8218845
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-EA289-1163
|Resolution:
|4128x2752
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
