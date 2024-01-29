Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 4 of 8]

    Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    15th Wing Commander, Col. Michele Lo Bianco, briefs a team of staff delegates on 15th Wing capabilities on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. The tour enabled Pacific Air Forces and 15th Wing senior leaders an opportunity to effectively communicate their mission and articulate specific military needs to Congress. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 22:44
    VIRIN: 240126-F-EA289-1163
    This work, Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF

