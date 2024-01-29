Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders

Staff delegates gather to receive a flightline tour and mission briefing on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. During the visit, staff delegates engaged base leadership to get a better understanding of the 15th wing’s mission and its strategic impact within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)
