Staff delegates gather to receive a flightline tour and mission briefing on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2023. During the visit, staff delegates engaged base leadership to get a better understanding of the 15th wing’s mission and its strategic impact within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 22:44 Photo ID: 8218842 VIRIN: 240126-F-EA289-1031 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 3.3 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff delegates visit Pacific Air Forces, 15th Wing senior leaders [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.