NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington

220110-N-YU102-2004 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 10, 2024) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Richard Martin, assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, completes his routine check on a 60 kilowatt generator powering the camp January 10, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

