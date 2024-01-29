220111-N-YU102-1003 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 10, 2024) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kollin Smith, assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, troubleshoots a 117G radio during a command post exercise January 10, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 05:09
|Photo ID:
|8217155
|VIRIN:
|240111-N-YU102-1003
|Resolution:
|5528x4146
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCB 133 Conducts Command Post Exercise on Camp Covington
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT