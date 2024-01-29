NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington

220111-N-YU102-1003 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 10, 2024) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kollin Smith, assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, troubleshoots a 117G radio during a command post exercise January 10, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

