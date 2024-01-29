Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 4 of 5]

    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    220111-N-YU102-1003 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 10, 2024) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Kollin Smith, assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, troubleshoots a 117G radio during a command post exercise January 10, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

