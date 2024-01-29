Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 1 of 5]

    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    220108-N-YU102-1033 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 08, 2024) Builder 3rd Class Nathaniel Coffin (left), Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Fischer (middle), and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Richard Martin (right), assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, connect wiring while setting up an AS-2259 ground communication antenna for an upcoming training January 08, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8217152
    VIRIN: 240108-N-YU102-1033
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

