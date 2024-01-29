220108-N-YU102-1033 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 08, 2024) Builder 3rd Class Nathaniel Coffin (left), Electronics Technician 2nd Class Austin Fischer (middle), and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Richard Martin (right), assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, connect wiring while setting up an AS-2259 ground communication antenna for an upcoming training January 08, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8217152 VIRIN: 240108-N-YU102-1033 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.53 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.