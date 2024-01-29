Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 3 of 5]

    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    01.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240111-N-YU102-1057 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 11, 2024) LT. Cmdr. Erwin Rodriguez, Commander, Task Unit 75.5.3, poses in front of camp during a command post exercise January 11, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2024
    Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:09
    Photo ID: 8217154
    VIRIN: 240111-N-YU102-1057
    Resolution: 4610x3457
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington
    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington
    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington
    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington
    NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NMCB 133 Conducts Command Post Exercise on Camp Covington

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    CTF75

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT