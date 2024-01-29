240111-N-YU102-1057 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 11, 2024) LT. Cmdr. Erwin Rodriguez, Commander, Task Unit 75.5.3, poses in front of camp during a command post exercise January 11, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8217154 VIRIN: 240111-N-YU102-1057 Resolution: 4610x3457 Size: 1.21 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.