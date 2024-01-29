240111-N-YU102-1032 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 11, 2024) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Ethan Fuller (left) and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Christopher Aaron (right), assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, refuel a 60 kilowatt generator powering camp during a command post exercise January 11, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2024 Date Posted: 01.31.2024 05:09 Photo ID: 8217156 VIRIN: 240111-N-YU102-1032 Resolution: 4997x3569 Size: 1.06 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.