240111-N-YU102-1032 SANTA RITA, Guam. (January 11, 2024) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Ethan Fuller (left) and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Christopher Aaron (right), assigned to U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 133, refuel a 60 kilowatt generator powering camp during a command post exercise January 11, 2024. NMCB conducted the exercise to enhance the battalions command and patrol skills during deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2024 05:09
|Photo ID:
|8217156
|VIRIN:
|240111-N-YU102-1032
|Resolution:
|4997x3569
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 133 Conducts CPX on Camp Covington [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NMCB 133 Conducts Command Post Exercise on Camp Covington
