NMCB 133 Conducts Command Post Exercise on Camp Covington

SANTA RITA, Guam (January 12, 2024) – U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 Seabees Completed conducted a 5-day Command Post Exercise (CPX)/Communications Exercise at Camp Covington aboard Naval Base Guam, January 12.

CPX is conducted to challenge and enhance the deployed Seabee unit’s command and control (C2) along with the ability to acquire, process, communicate information to higher, adjacent units, and any other unit through real-world scenarios centered around Major Combat Operations. This CPX is the second to be conducted on their current deployment and included 58 personnel.

“CPX is beneficial for the tactical-side and to earn our warfare device,” said Builder 1st class Kimberly Pratt, the communications leading petty officer for NMCB 133. “It is beneficial training for junior officers and junior enlisted with communications and real-world scenarios, showing the bigger picture of what Seabees do.”

C2 played a significant role in the success of the exercise. Seabees who participated in the evolution exercised their ability to communicate across multiple platforms, demonstrating the constant internal and external communications across different units in different locations.

“If we are able to during the week,” said LCDR Erwin Rodriguez, officer in charge of Commander, Task Unit 75.5.3. “We can assure our operational commanders that we stand ready to establish and repair expeditionary infrastructure which is critical to support distributed maritime operations and advanced bases.”

Seabees stand as the exclusive force within the Navy’s arsenal equipped to build, enhance, manage, and restore infrastructure crucial for both stationary and mobile expeditionary operations.

NMCB-133 is currently deployed in various locations around the world. The battalion provides an adaptive and scalable Naval Construction Force ready and capable of executing expeditionary construction in combat or in support of civic action, humanitarian assistance, or disaster recovery around the world.