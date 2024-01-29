U.S. Airmen with the 325th Force Support Squadron’s fitness assessment cell work in their office at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. The FAC is responsible for conducting official Air Force physical fitness assessments to ensure Airmen maintain a physically fit lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8216596
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-BE826-1125
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT