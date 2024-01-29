Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Eric Chase, left, 1st Air Force chief of logistics, engineering and force protection, begins his physical fitness assessment while being observed by Senior Airmen Randall Bullard, center, and Amber Grant, both 325th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment specialists, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. When administering PFAs, all members of the fitness assessment cell must adhere to Department of the Air Force Manual 36-2905, to ensure all members are held to the appropriate standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

Date Taken: 01.29.2024
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US