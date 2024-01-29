Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance

    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Eric Chase, left, 1st Air Force chief of logistics, engineering and force protection, begins his physical fitness assessment while being observed by Senior Airmen Randall Bullard, center, and Amber Grant, both 325th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment specialists, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. When administering PFAs, all members of the fitness assessment cell must adhere to Department of the Air Force Manual 36-2905, to ensure all members are held to the appropriate standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:45
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Fitness
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    FAC
    PT testing
    325th FSS

