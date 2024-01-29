U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amber Grant, 325th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment specialist, signals Chief Master Sgt. Eric Chase, 1st Air Force chief of logistics, engineering and force protection, as he completes his second lap of a physical fitness assessment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. The Fitness Assessment Cell conducts nearly 100 official Air Force PFAs each month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8216591 VIRIN: 240129-F-BE826-1098 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.17 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.