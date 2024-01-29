A U.S. Air Force physical assessment scoring chart is placed on a table during a physical fitness assessment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. Members can score up to 20 points in the muscular strength and core endurance components, and up to 60 points in the cardiorespiratory component, achieving a minimum cumulative score of 75 to meet Air Force standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8216594 VIRIN: 240129-F-BE826-1044 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.34 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.