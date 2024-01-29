A U.S. Air Force physical assessment scoring chart is placed on a table during a physical fitness assessment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. Members can score up to 20 points in the muscular strength and core endurance components, and up to 60 points in the cardiorespiratory component, achieving a minimum cumulative score of 75 to meet Air Force standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance
