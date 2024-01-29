Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance

    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force physical assessment scoring chart is placed on a table during a physical fitness assessment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. Members can score up to 20 points in the muscular strength and core endurance components, and up to 60 points in the cardiorespiratory component, achieving a minimum cumulative score of 75 to meet Air Force standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:45
    VIRIN: 240129-F-BE826-1044
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
