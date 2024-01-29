Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 4 of 6]

    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Amber Grant, right, and Randall Bullard, both 325th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment specialists, brief and demonstrate a component of the physical fitness assessment standards to Chief Master Sgt. Eric Chase, 1st Air Force chief of logistics, engineering and force protection, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. The Fitness Assessment Cell is responsible for conducting official Air Force PFAs to ensure Airmen maintain a physically fit lifestyle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:45
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance

