U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randall Bullard, 325th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment specialist, operates a stopwatch during a physical fitness assessment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. The Air Force Fitness Program’s goal is to motivate Airmen to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program that emphasizes total fitness, to include proper aerobic conditioning, strength and flexibility training along with healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 17:45
|Photo ID:
|8216589
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-BE826-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance
