U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randall Bullard, 325th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment specialist, operates a stopwatch during a physical fitness assessment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. The Air Force Fitness Program’s goal is to motivate Airmen to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program that emphasizes total fitness, to include proper aerobic conditioning, strength and flexibility training along with healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8216589 VIRIN: 240129-F-BE826-1031 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.98 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.