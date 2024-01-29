Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintaining fit Airmen for air dominance [Image 2 of 6]

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Randall Bullard, 325th Force Support Squadron fitness assessment specialist, operates a stopwatch during a physical fitness assessment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2024. The Air Force Fitness Program’s goal is to motivate Airmen to participate in a year-round physical conditioning program that emphasizes total fitness, to include proper aerobic conditioning, strength and flexibility training along with healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

