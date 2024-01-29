UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé

240112-N-PI330-2037 SAO TOME, São Tomé and Principe (Jan. 12, 2024) Utilitiesman 2nd Class Daniel Scheall, right, and Steelworker 2nd Class Andre Hamilton, assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1), operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during an underwater survey of a coast guard pier in São Tomé, São Tomé and Principe, Jan. 12, 2024. UCT 1 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

