    UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé [Image 2 of 16]

    UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé

    SAO TOME ISLAND, SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    231219-N-PI330-2033 SAO TOME, São Tomé and Principe (Dec. 19, 2023) Construction Mechanic 1st Class Michael Dupray, assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1), explains recompression chamber operations to Ambassador Mushingi in São Tomé, São Tomé and Principe, Dec. 19, 2023. UCT 1 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    UCT 1 Supports U.S. Allies in S&atilde;o Tom&eacute;

    TAGS

    Diver
    Seabee
    Navy Diver

