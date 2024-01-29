240109-N-PI330-2046 SAO TOME, São Tomé and Principe (Jan. 9, 2024) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Zach Reisinger, left, and Equipment Operator 2nd Class Richard Engelhard, assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1), attach lift bags to a submerged container during an underwater survey of a coast guard pier in São Tomé, São Tomé and Principe, Jan. 9, 2024. UCT 1 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 03:55 Photo ID: 8215261 VIRIN: 240109-N-PI330-2046 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 4.65 MB Location: SAO TOME ISLAND, ST Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.