UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé

231219-N-PI330-2035 SAO TOME, São Tomé and Principe (Dec. 19, 2035) Construction Mechanic 1st Class Michael Dupray, assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1), explains underwater construction equipment functions to ambassador staff in São Tomé, São Tomé and Principe, Dec. 19, 2023. UCT 1 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

