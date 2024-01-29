Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé [Image 14 of 16]

    UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé

    SAO TOME ISLAND, SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE

    01.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Waters 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133

    240112-N-PI330-2034 SAO TOME, São Tomé and Principe (Jan. 12, 2024) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Zach Reisinger, assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1), leads local childeren in physical training in São Tomé, São Tomé and Principe, Jan. 12, 2024. UCT 1 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8215263
    VIRIN: 240112-N-PI330-2034
    Resolution: 960x1280
    Size: 521.33 KB
    Location: SAO TOME ISLAND, ST
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Andrew Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

