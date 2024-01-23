UCT 1 Works With Allies in São Tomé

231221-N-PI330-2039 SAO TOME, São Tomé and Principe (Dec. 21, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Nathaniel Yarbrough, assigned to Underwater Construction Team 1 (UCT 1), follows a buoy chain to surface during an underwater survey of a coast guard pier in São Tomé, Sao Tome and Principe, Dec. 21, 2023. UCT 1 is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Waters)

