    51st SFS training to defend [Image 1 of 5]

    51st SFS training to defend

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hailey Browning, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, keeps watch in a tactical vehicle during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 03:48
    Photo ID: 8213664
    VIRIN: 240129-F-VU029-3004
    Resolution: 3922x2801
    Size: 616.72 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 51st SFS training to defend [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    training
    base defense
    Beverly Midnight
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    BM24

