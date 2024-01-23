51st SFS training to defend

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hailey Browning, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, keeps watch in a tactical vehicle during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

