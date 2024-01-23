51st SFS training to defend

U.S. Air Force Defenders with the 51st Security Forces Squadron patrol in tactical vehicles during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

