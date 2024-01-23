51st SFS training to defend

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.29.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders with the 51st Security Forces Squadron patrol in tactical vehicles during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    readiness
    training
    base defense
    Beverly Midnight
    51st Security Forces Squadron
    BM24

