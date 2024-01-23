U.S. Air Force Defenders with the 51st Security Forces Squadron patrol in tactical vehicles during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow-on forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8213665
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-VU029-3013
|Resolution:
|4257x2394
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st SFS training to defend [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
