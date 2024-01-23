U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luke Cochrane, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, stands guard during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. The 51st Fighter Wing continuously trains to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 03:48 Photo ID: 8213666 VIRIN: 240129-F-VU029-3023 Resolution: 2971x4159 Size: 1.49 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 51st SFS training to defend [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.