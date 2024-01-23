U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haley Browning, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, patrols in a tactical vehicle during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. The Defenders tested their ability to respond to threats in the event of a real-world attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8213667
|VIRIN:
|240129-F-VU029-3036
|Resolution:
|4107x2933
|Size:
|538.9 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, 51st SFS training to defend [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
