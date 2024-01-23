51st SFS training to defend

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Haley Browning, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, patrols in a tactical vehicle during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. The Defenders tested their ability to respond to threats in the event of a real-world attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 01.29.2024
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
by SSgt Aubree Owens