51st SFS training to defend

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Hannah Browning, 51st Security Forces Squadron Defender, radios the base defense operations center during Beverly Midnight 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 29, 2024. BM24-1 is a routine training event that tests the military capabilities across the peninsula, allowing combined and joint training at both the operational and tactical levels. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Posted: 01.29.2024 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR