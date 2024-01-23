230520-N-YD083-1012

Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - Midshipmen take the oath of office during their commissioning ceremony at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are integral to the four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is devoted to cultivating Midshipmen into commissioned officers, poised to lead Sailors and Marines across the globe. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo rigorous mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

