Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - A Midshipman receives his cover during the commissioning ceremony held at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are part of a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program within Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is committed to developing Midshipmen into commissioned officers, prepared to lead Sailors and Marines in the fleet around the world. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo comprehensive mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:34 Photo ID: 8213420 VIRIN: 230520-N-YD083-1040 Resolution: 1288x920 Size: 269.13 KB Location: ALBANY, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230520-N-YD083-1040 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.