Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230520-N-YD083-1040 [Image 4 of 6]

    230520-N-YD083-1040

    ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    NR NPASE Midwest

    Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - A Midshipman receives his cover during the commissioning ceremony held at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are part of a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program within Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is committed to developing Midshipmen into commissioned officers, prepared to lead Sailors and Marines in the fleet around the world. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo comprehensive mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:34
    Photo ID: 8213420
    VIRIN: 230520-N-YD083-1040
    Resolution: 1288x920
    Size: 269.13 KB
    Location: ALBANY, NY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230520-N-YD083-1040 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230520-N-YD083-1010
    230520-N-YD083-1016
    230520-N-YD083-1034
    230520-N-YD083-1040
    230520-N-YD083-1045
    230520-N-YD083-1012

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #commissioning
    #midshipmen
    #RPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT