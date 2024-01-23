230520-N-YD083-1016

Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - Midshipmen recite the oath of office during their commissioning ceremony at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are enrolled in a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is committed to shaping Midshipmen into commissioned officers, ready to lead Sailors and Marines worldwide. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo comprehensive mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

