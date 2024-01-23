Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - Midshipmen joyfully celebrate their commissioning at the ceremony held at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are participants in a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program within Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is dedicated to developing Midshipmen into commissioned officers, poised to lead Sailors and Marines in the fleet around the world. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo comprehensive mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:34 Photo ID: 8213421 VIRIN: 230520-N-YD083-1045 Resolution: 1428x1018 Size: 380.73 KB Location: ALBANY, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230520-N-YD083-1045 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.