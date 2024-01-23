Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - A Midshipman has his bars pinned during the commissioning ceremony held at Albany International Airport. The Midshipmen are part of a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program within Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is dedicated to developing Midshipmen into commissioned officers, ready to lead Sailors and Marines globally. Engaging in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo rigorous mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 16:34 Photo ID: 8213419 VIRIN: 230520-N-YD083-1034 Resolution: 683x957 Size: 194.71 KB Location: ALBANY, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230520-N-YD083-1034 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.