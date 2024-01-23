230520-N-YD083-1010

Albany International Airport - Albany, NY (May 20, 2023) - Midshipmen listen to the official remarks during their commissioning ceremony at Albany International Airport. These Midshipmen are participants in a four-year Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program within Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI). The RPI NROTC is committed to developing Midshipmen into commissioned officers, prepared to lead Sailors and Marines in fleets worldwide. Engaged in classroom training, leadership labs, and hands-on exercises, they undergo comprehensive mental and physical preparation. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Butler / RELEASED)

